King Kovu (LAZY) Information $LAZY is a utility token built on the Base network, designed to power community-driven experiences and applications across the Lazy Lions ecosystem. It is used for membership access, in-game participation, digital collectibles, and reward systems. The token is integrated into various products including leaderboards, games, reroll mechanics for NFTs, and upcoming digital commerce tools. $LAZY supports decentralized engagement by enabling holders to participate in ecosystem governance and future unlocks through staking or locking mechanisms. The project aims to combine entertainment, loyalty, and digital ownership into a cohesive on-chain experience. Official Website: https://lazyonbase.com Buy LAZY Now!

King Kovu (LAZY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for King Kovu (LAZY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 115.71K Total Supply: $ 20.39M Circulating Supply: $ 11.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 212.39K All-Time High: $ 0.01783687 All-Time Low: $ 0.00484901 Current Price: $ 0.0104146

King Kovu (LAZY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of King Kovu (LAZY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAZY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAZY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAZY's tokenomics, explore LAZY token's live price!

