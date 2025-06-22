King Kovu Price (LAZY)
The live price of King Kovu (LAZY) today is 0.01608383 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 161.88K USD. LAZY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key King Kovu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- King Kovu price change within the day is +5.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.07M USD
During today, the price change of King Kovu to USD was $ +0.00080442.
In the past 30 days, the price change of King Kovu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of King Kovu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of King Kovu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00080442
|+5.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of King Kovu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
+5.26%
+150.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LAZY is a utility token built on the Base network, designed to power community-driven experiences and applications across the Lazy Lions ecosystem. It is used for membership access, in-game participation, digital collectibles, and reward systems. The token is integrated into various products including leaderboards, games, reroll mechanics for NFTs, and upcoming digital commerce tools. $LAZY supports decentralized engagement by enabling holders to participate in ecosystem governance and future unlocks through staking or locking mechanisms. The project aims to combine entertainment, loyalty, and digital ownership into a cohesive on-chain experience.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
