kinton the frog Price Today

The live kinton the frog (KINTON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINTON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KINTON.

kinton the frog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 282,062, with a circulating supply of 999.95M KINTON. During the last 24 hours, KINTON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00102112, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KINTON moved -12.96% in the last hour and -25.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

kinton the frog (KINTON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 282.06K$ 282.06K $ 282.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 282.06K$ 282.06K $ 282.06K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,946,758.921075 999,946,758.921075 999,946,758.921075

The current Market Cap of kinton the frog is $ 282.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KINTON is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999946758.921075. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 282.06K.