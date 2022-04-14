Kitty Kult (KULT) Tokenomics
Ж - also known as the Kitty Kult - is a decentralized, community-driven, and community-owned art project. It focuses on meme, cat, and crypto cultures. It uses AI support. The project is powered by the $KULT token, and is governed by $KULT holders.
Ж is building Mewtopia, a fictional universe inspired by cats, memes and crypto. Kult plays a central role as the chaotic good leader of the Kitty Kult.
Mewtopia uses community applications, including Kultify and Kultify AI. Kultify is an X monitoring tool. It tracks and rewards community engagement, such as posting or reposting about the project. Kultify AI is a generative AI Telegram app (that could also work on web and Discord), that generates image content featuring the Kult character in the Mewtopia world.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kitty Kult (KULT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kitty Kult (KULT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KULT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KULT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.