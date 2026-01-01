KLAUS Price Today

The live KLAUS (KLAUS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLAUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KLAUS.

KLAUS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,025, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KLAUS. During the last 24 hours, KLAUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051944, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KLAUS moved +0.36% in the last hour and +2.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KLAUS (KLAUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.03K$ 94.03K $ 94.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.03K$ 94.03K $ 94.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KLAUS is $ 94.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KLAUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.03K.