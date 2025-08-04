Kled AI Price (KLED)
Kled AI (KLED) is currently trading at 0.00746926 USD with a market cap of $ 7.46M USD. KLED to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kled AI to USD was $ +0.00080267.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kled AI to USD was $ -0.0030578791.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kled AI to USD was $ -0.0053254509.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kled AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00080267
|+12.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030578791
|-40.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0053254509
|-71.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kled AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
+12.04%
-9.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Kled AI (KLED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KLED token's extensive tokenomics now!
