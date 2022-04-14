ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Klima Protocol K2 price today is 0.07435 USD.K2 market cap is 520,450 USD. Track real-time K2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Klima Protocol K2 price today is 0.07435 USD.K2 market cap is 520,450 USD. Track real-time K2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About K2

K2 Price Info

What is K2

K2 Whitepaper

K2 Official Website

K2 Tokenomics

K2 Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Klima Protocol K2 Logo

Klima Protocol K2 Price (K2)

Unlisted

1 K2 to USD Live Price:

$0.07435
$0.07435$0.07435
-1.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:18:52 (UTC+8)

Klima Protocol K2 Price Today

The live Klima Protocol K2 (K2) price today is $ 0.07435, with a 1.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current K2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07435 per K2.

Klima Protocol K2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 520,450, with a circulating supply of 7.00M K2. During the last 24 hours, K2 traded between $ 0.073962 (low) and $ 0.075239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103337, while the all-time low was $ 0.064921.

In short-term performance, K2 moved -- in the last hour and -1.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Market Information

$ 520.45K
$ 520.45K$ 520.45K

--
----

$ 7.44M
$ 7.44M$ 7.44M

7.00M
7.00M 7.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Klima Protocol K2 is $ 520.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of K2 is 7.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.44M.

Klima Protocol K2 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.073962
$ 0.073962$ 0.073962
24H Low
$ 0.075239
$ 0.075239$ 0.075239
24H High

$ 0.073962
$ 0.073962$ 0.073962

$ 0.075239
$ 0.075239$ 0.075239

$ 0.103337
$ 0.103337$ 0.103337

$ 0.064921
$ 0.064921$ 0.064921

--

-1.10%

-1.69%

-1.69%

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ -0.00082751439945905.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ +0.0034604051.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ -0.0195318862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00082751439945905-1.10%
30 Days$ +0.0034604051+4.65%
60 Days$ -0.0195318862-26.27%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Klima Protocol K2

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of K2 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Klima Protocol K2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Klima Protocol K2 will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for K2 price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Klima Protocol K2 Price Prediction.

What is Klima Protocol K2 (K2)

What is Klima Protocol? Klima Protocol is a redesigned decentralized carbon market aimed at enhancing carbon pricing, retirement, and offset mechanisms. At the core of Klima Protocol is the Autonomous Asset Manager (AAM) that facilitates pricing and liquidity for tokenized carbon assets via $kVCM and $K2. Together, the AAM and two-token model ensure that pricing emerges internally from supply, demand, and user governance, not external liquidity pools. Klima Protocol charges no fees to its users and all value created flows entirely back to the network’s participants via programmatic incentives and portfolio value.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Klima Protocol K2

What is the current price of Klima Protocol K2?

Trading at ₹6.6823637217802860000, Klima Protocol K2 has shown a price movement of -1.10% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact K2's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 7000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Klima Protocol K2?

Its market capitalization is ₹46776546.05246200200000, ranking #4539 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

K2 recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹6.64749140000421672000 and ₹6.76226447966411484000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Klima Protocol K2 fit within the Base Ecosystem category?

As a Base Ecosystem token, K2 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Klima Protocol K2

How much will 1 Klima Protocol K2 be worth in 2030?
If Klima Protocol K2 were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Klima Protocol K2 prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:18:52 (UTC+8)

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Klima Protocol K2

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.6800
$5.6800$5.6800

+7,473.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.512
$2.512$2.512

+151.20%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.08
$120.08$120.08

+71.54%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03160
$0.03160$0.03160

+8.40%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.6800
$5.6800$5.6800

+7,473.33%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002200
$0.0000000000000000002200$0.0000000000000000002200

+193.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.512
$2.512$2.512

+151.20%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000002000$0.0000000000000002000

+150.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001070
$0.00001070$0.00001070

+50.28%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.