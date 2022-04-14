Klima Protocol K2 Price Today

The live Klima Protocol K2 (K2) price today is $ 0.07435, with a 1.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current K2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07435 per K2.

Klima Protocol K2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 520,450, with a circulating supply of 7.00M K2. During the last 24 hours, K2 traded between $ 0.073962 (low) and $ 0.075239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103337, while the all-time low was $ 0.064921.

In short-term performance, K2 moved -- in the last hour and -1.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 520.45K$ 520.45K $ 520.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.44M$ 7.44M $ 7.44M Circulation Supply 7.00M 7.00M 7.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

