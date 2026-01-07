Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:15:47 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 545.61K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.79M
All-Time High:
$ 0.103337
All-Time Low:
$ 0.064921
Current Price:
$ 0.077952
Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Information

What is Klima Protocol? Klima Protocol is a redesigned decentralized carbon market aimed at enhancing carbon pricing, retirement, and offset mechanisms. At the core of Klima Protocol is the Autonomous Asset Manager (AAM) that facilitates pricing and liquidity for tokenized carbon assets via $kVCM and $K2. Together, the AAM and two-token model ensure that pricing emerges internally from supply, demand, and user governance, not external liquidity pools. Klima Protocol charges no fees to its users and all value created flows entirely back to the network’s participants via programmatic incentives and portfolio value.

Official Website:
https://klimaprotocol.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.klimaprotocol.com

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Klima Protocol K2 (K2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of K2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many K2 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

