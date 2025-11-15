KNUXX (KNUXX) Tokenomics
Knuxx on ETH chain is inspired by an art collection called Monster Brains. Knuxx is a community driven meme token that aims to bring the meme coin community together. Knuxx on ETH Chain does not have any utility nor will it have any utility in the future. Knuxx on ETH Chain plans to bring laughter to the community through sharing funny memes, AI art and 3D animated videos. The goal with Knuxx on ETH Chain is to bring together a community of like-minded individuals who share common interests and humor.
Understanding the tokenomics of KNUXX (KNUXX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KNUXX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KNUXX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
