Knuxx on ETH chain is inspired by an art collection called Monster Brains. Knuxx is a community driven meme token that aims to bring the meme coin community together. Knuxx on ETH Chain does not have any utility nor will it have any utility in the future. Knuxx on ETH Chain plans to bring laughter to the community through sharing funny memes, AI art and 3D animated videos. The goal with Knuxx on ETH Chain is to bring together a community of like-minded individuals who share common interests and humor.