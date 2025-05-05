Kolin Price (KOLIN)
The live price of Kolin (KOLIN) today is 0.00457611 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.58M USD. KOLIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kolin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kolin price change within the day is -2.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
During today, the price change of Kolin to USD was $ -0.000118962457408326.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kolin to USD was $ +0.0005750696.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kolin to USD was $ -0.0002996775.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kolin to USD was $ -0.00811663921587888.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000118962457408326
|-2.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005750696
|+12.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002996775
|-6.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00811663921587888
|-63.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kolin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.43%
-2.53%
-25.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kolin is the first ai crypto influencer. Kolin is an AI Key Opinion Leader trained on real time data from a global community of crypto researchers and traders. Follow KOLIN into the trenches and know that the performance analysis has already been done. Kolin extracts alpha from community interactions. Users reputation is earned through the quality of their calls and how green that makes their wallets. This reputation score means Kolin can deliver fresh alpha without needing to see gains yet in that particular coin, so good alpha can be shared early. Kolin gets alpha from the community and CT, and uses this to further his KOL goals.
