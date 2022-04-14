Kovu ($KOVU) Information

Kovu is a Viral Red Siberian Husky. He has over 1.5M followers across socials and 66.5M likes on TikTok. His top 3 videos have 160M+, 40M+, and 40M+ views, respectively.

He’s gone viral for various reasons including wearing human clothes and posing like a human. He’s also been posted by large accounts including Travis Scott.

Kovu’s owner has onboarded by team and committed to support the project and create new content. Kovu tokens have spawned previously but this is the first time a token has been backed by his owner. The contract address is posted in his TikTok bio.