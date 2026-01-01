Kryptonite Price (SEILOR)
The live Kryptonite (SEILOR) price today is $ 0.00007568, with a 12.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEILOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00007568 per SEILOR.
Kryptonite currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,773, with a circulating supply of 367.00M SEILOR. During the last 24 hours, SEILOR traded between $ 0.00006012 (low) and $ 0.0000783 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.168526, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005041.
In short-term performance, SEILOR moved +1.66% in the last hour and -55.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Kryptonite is $ 27.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEILOR is 367.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.68K.
During today, the price change of Kryptonite to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kryptonite to USD was $ -0.0000504368.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kryptonite to USD was $ -0.0000593382.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kryptonite to USD was $ -0.0003205577675798769.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000504368
|-66.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000593382
|-78.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003205577675798769
|-80.90%
In 2040, the price of Kryptonite could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about?
Kryptonite Finance is a next-generation DeFi platform that empowers users with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to identify actionable opportunities both on-chain and offchain. By addressing the inefficiencies present in the blockchain space, our AI agent can perform cross-chain swaps, discover DeFi pools with optimal adjusted ROI, and effectively manage collateral.
What makes your project unique?
Key Features: Saylor Indicator - Introducing a groundbreaking feature that rewards the community through our AI-powered agent, which analyzes on-chain and social metrics to distribute daily loot boxes. The reward tier will be determined by these evaluations. Asset Management Tools - Utilize automated portfolio management, enjoy real-time tracking, and gain personalized insights for a streamlined investment experience. Governance & Community - Token holders have the authority to propose and vote on protocol upgrades and parameter changes, ensuring a community driven approach to governance. Cross-Chain Compatibility - Take advantage of multi-chain solutions that enhance access to a wider range of liquidity pools and unique DeFi opportunities.
History of your project: The project began in late 2022 as a simple Anchor fork and has evolved into a platform that enhances the utility of Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs) and capital efficiency. Initially focused on addressing MEV exploitation through staking and lending aggregation, the team also offered looping services to maximize yield.
As the ecosystem matured, the focus shifted beyond MEV and LSDs to an AI-agent system designed to revolutionize virtual asset management. By leveraging AI-powered strategies and an autonomous trading engine, the project aims to redefine user interaction with digital assets.
What's next for your project? 1 - Launch the Saylor Indicator, featuring loot box rewards. 2 - Introduce trade bots and implement cross-chain integrations. 3 - Roll out the governance portal, establish strategic partnerships, and expand token listings. 4 - Launch an advanced analytics suite, debut a mobile application, and integrate additional blockchains.
What can your coin/token be used for? Governance: Vote on proposals, parameters, and feature upgrades. Saylor: Earn rewards based on your social and wallet scores. Fee Discounts: Enjoy reduced fees on swaps, lending, or other services. Incentive Programs: Participate in ecosystem incentive campaigns. Usage: Other protocols can leverage the Saylor Indicator for targeted airdrops and marketing to top crypto users.
What is the current price of Kryptonite?
Trading at ₹0.006835986444822480000, Kryptonite has shown a price movement of 12.34% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SEILOR's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 367000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Kryptonite?
Its market capitalization is ₹2508666.1143241905000, ranking #9363 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SEILOR recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.005430490288883820000 and ₹0.00707264453791755000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Kryptonite fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,LSDFi,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Liquid Staking,Sei Network Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,DeFAI category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,LSDFi,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Liquid Staking,Sei Network Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,DeFAI token, SEILOR competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.