KumaDex Token (DKUMA) Information

Kuma empowers its community with utility tokens that give them a wide variety of benefits in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Kuma’s offerings include a DEX, governance rights, farming, and vaults.These features ensure that the platform benefits all community members.

The KumaDex platform utility and governance token dKUMA is built with a deflationary economic design. 50% of the platform trading fees will be allocated towards token buyback & burn in order to offset rewards token emission and increase scarcity of dKUMA.