Kwenta (KWENTA) real-time price is $10.76. Over the past 24 hours, KWENTA traded between a low of $ 10.41 and a high of $ 10.98, showing active market volatility. KWENTA's all-time high price is $ 790.99, while its all-time low price is $ 6.88.
In terms of short-term performance, KWENTA has changed by +0.52% over the past hour, -2.04% over 24 hours, and -15.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Kwenta is $ 5.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KWENTA is 532.38K, with a total supply of 797713.826637721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.58M.
During today, the price change of Kwenta to USD was $ -0.22484367614568.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kwenta to USD was $ +0.8713329640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kwenta to USD was $ +2.0885622680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kwenta to USD was $ +0.698432849404407.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.22484367614568
|-2.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.8713329640
|+8.10%
|60 Days
|$ +2.0885622680
|+19.41%
|90 Days
|$ +0.698432849404407
|+6.94%
Kwenta is a decentralized derivatives trading platform, live on Optimism, offering real-world and on-chain synthetic assets using the power of the Synthetix protocol.
