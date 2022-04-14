Discover key insights into Laine Staked SOL (LAINESOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Laine Staked SOL (LAINESOL) Information

A SPL Stake pool token representing the Laine stake pool. A single validator stake pool that delegates to the Laine Solana validator, providing liquid staking access while earning staking and MEV rewards.

The price of laineSOL in relation to SOL appreciates over time as the pool accrues staking and MEV rewards.