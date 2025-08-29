What is Lair (LAIR)

Lair Finance is a crosschain restaking platform, connecting different ecosystems via Layerzero OFT and Lair's unique staking rewards distribution system. Lair started from Kaia chain and is expanding to prominent layer 1 EVM compatible blockchains like Berachain, Story, Injective, and Somnia. Lair's first restaking product integrates 3M+ web2 users on LINE messenger with Kaia chain via collaboration with the top LINE games. Lair services its own mini game on LINE dApp portal which has 1M+ users.

Lair (LAIR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lair (LAIR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAIR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lair (LAIR) How much is Lair (LAIR) worth today? The live LAIR price in USD is 0.01031942 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LAIR to USD price? $ 0.01031942 . Check out The current price of LAIR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lair? The market cap for LAIR is $ 4.94M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LAIR? The circulating supply of LAIR is 476.34M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LAIR? LAIR achieved an ATH price of 0.04308942 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LAIR? LAIR saw an ATL price of 0.00898223 USD . What is the trading volume of LAIR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LAIR is -- USD . Will LAIR go higher this year? LAIR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LAIR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

