LAMANAN (LAMA) Tokenomics

LAMANAN (LAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 8.60K
Total Supply: $ 999.80M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.80M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.60K
All-Time High: $ 0.00021516
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000415
Current Price: $ 0

LAMANAN (LAMA) Information
LAMANAN is a next-gen Crypto Exchange aiming to list 500+ cryptocurrencies. and 50% of all fees go directly to $LAMA token holders as passive rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn. Built for speed, scale, and transparency — LAMANAN puts power back in the hands of the community.
Official Website: https://lamanan.com/

LAMANAN (LAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LAMANAN (LAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAMA's tokenomics, explore LAMA token's live price!

