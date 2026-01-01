Lashi Price (LASHI)
The live Lashi (LASHI) price today is $ 0.00002793, with a 10.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current LASHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002793 per LASHI.
Lashi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,928, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M LASHI. During the last 24 hours, LASHI traded between $ 0.00002763 (low) and $ 0.00003134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00017778, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000207.
In short-term performance, LASHI moved +1.09% in the last hour and -43.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Lashi is $ 27.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LASHI is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997593.985575. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.93K.
During today, the price change of Lashi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lashi to USD was $ -0.0000194797.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lashi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lashi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000194797
|-69.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Lashi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Lashi is the first all-in-one intelligence layer for Polymarket traders. It helps users monitor traders, receive instant alerts, analyze performance, and soon — trade and copy-trade directly through Lashi’s interface.
Our mission is simple: Build the operating system for prediction markets.
What Lashi currently offers:
Follow Traders — track any Polymarket trader in real time
Live Trade Notifications — instantly delivered via Telegram
Trader Profiles & Analytics — see volume, activity, and patterns
Chrome Extension — adds a “Follow” button directly to Polymarket
Dashboard — clean UI showing all followed traders in one place
What’s coming next:
Integrated Trading (buy/sell events from Telegram or web)
Copy Trading (manual or automatic mirroring of top traders)
Advanced Alerts (risk signals, win-rate patterns, position tracking)
Lashi is designed for serious prediction market users — whether you're exploring markets casually or tracking elite traders for alpha.
How much is Lashi worth right now?
Lashi is currently trading at ₹0.002522847534406605000, with a price movement of -10.87% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is LASHI going up or down today?
LASHI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Lashi today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling LASHI.
What makes Lashi different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, LASHI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much LASHI exists in the market?
There are 999997593.985575 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Lashi's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.016058425874214330000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.00186977959048395000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
