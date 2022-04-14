Law Service Token (LST) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Law Service Token (LST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Law Service Token (LST) Information

Law Service Token (LST) is a utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain that powers a decentralized legal services platform. The platform enables users to submit legal requests directly on-chain using smart contracts, removing the need for intermediaries such as legal brokers or agencies. Verified legal professionals can respond to these requests through a reverse auction system, offering competitive pricing and transparent service terms.

All interactions—requests, responses, agreements, and payments—are immutably recorded on the blockchain, ensuring accountability and data integrity. The system also includes a staking mechanism that rewards users for long-term participation, reinforcing ecosystem stability. In September 2025, the platform will launch a pilot program with licensed law firms handling real legal cases, followed by the official release of a mobile application in February 2026.

By combining blockchain transparency, automated contracting, and global lawyer access, LST aims to create a fully Web3-native legal infrastructure.

Official Website:
https://ls-token.com
Whitepaper:
https://ls-token.com/downfile/lst_whitepaper.pdf

Law Service Token (LST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Law Service Token (LST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.00M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 200.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 20.00M
All-Time High:
$ 0.154729
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00255403
Current Price:
$ 0.02000109
Law Service Token (LST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Law Service Token (LST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LST tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LST tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.