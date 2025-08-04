Law Service Token Price (LST)
Law Service Token (LST) is currently trading at 0.0196503 USD with a market cap of $ 3.90M USD. LST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LST price information.
During today, the price change of Law Service Token to USD was $ -0.00025752413544266.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Law Service Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Law Service Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Law Service Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00025752413544266
|-1.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Law Service Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-1.29%
-71.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Law Service Token (LST) is a utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain that powers a decentralized legal services platform. The platform enables users to submit legal requests directly on-chain using smart contracts, removing the need for intermediaries such as legal brokers or agencies. Verified legal professionals can respond to these requests through a reverse auction system, offering competitive pricing and transparent service terms. All interactions—requests, responses, agreements, and payments—are immutably recorded on the blockchain, ensuring accountability and data integrity. The system also includes a staking mechanism that rewards users for long-term participation, reinforcing ecosystem stability. In September 2025, the platform will launch a pilot program with licensed law firms handling real legal cases, followed by the official release of a mobile application in February 2026. By combining blockchain transparency, automated contracting, and global lawyer access, LST aims to create a fully Web3-native legal infrastructure.
