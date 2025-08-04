What is Law Service Token (LST)

Law Service Token (LST) is a utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain that powers a decentralized legal services platform. The platform enables users to submit legal requests directly on-chain using smart contracts, removing the need for intermediaries such as legal brokers or agencies. Verified legal professionals can respond to these requests through a reverse auction system, offering competitive pricing and transparent service terms. All interactions—requests, responses, agreements, and payments—are immutably recorded on the blockchain, ensuring accountability and data integrity. The system also includes a staking mechanism that rewards users for long-term participation, reinforcing ecosystem stability. In September 2025, the platform will launch a pilot program with licensed law firms handling real legal cases, followed by the official release of a mobile application in February 2026. By combining blockchain transparency, automated contracting, and global lawyer access, LST aims to create a fully Web3-native legal infrastructure.

Law Service Token (LST) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Law Service Token (LST) Tokenomics

