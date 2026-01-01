LayerX Price Today

The live LayerX (LX) price today is $ 0, with a 50.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current LX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LX.

LayerX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284,378, with a circulating supply of 10.00B LX. During the last 24 hours, LX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04623739, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LX moved +0.44% in the last hour and -47.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LayerX (LX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.38K$ 284.38K $ 284.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 284.38K$ 284.38K $ 284.38K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

