ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live LayerX price today is 0 USD.LX market cap is 284,378 USD. Track real-time LX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live LayerX price today is 0 USD.LX market cap is 284,378 USD. Track real-time LX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About LX

LX Price Info

What is LX

LX Official Website

LX Tokenomics

LX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LayerX Logo

LayerX Price (LX)

Unlisted

1 LX to USD Live Price:

--
----
-50.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LayerX (LX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:49:30 (UTC+8)

LayerX Price Today

The live LayerX (LX) price today is $ 0, with a 50.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current LX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LX.

LayerX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284,378, with a circulating supply of 10.00B LX. During the last 24 hours, LX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04623739, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LX moved +0.44% in the last hour and -47.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LayerX (LX) Market Information

$ 284.38K
$ 284.38K$ 284.38K

--
----

$ 284.38K
$ 284.38K$ 284.38K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LayerX is $ 284.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LX is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 284.38K.

LayerX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04623739
$ 0.04623739$ 0.04623739

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.44%

-50.30%

-47.38%

-47.38%

LayerX (LX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LayerX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LayerX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LayerX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LayerX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-50.30%
30 Days$ 0-45.27%
60 Days$ 0-58.35%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for LayerX

LayerX (LX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LayerX (LX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LayerX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LayerX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LayerX Price Prediction.

What is LayerX (LX)

LayerX is a web3 infrastructure and innovation ecosystem focused on helping builders go from idea to real, sustainable products. The platform connects hackathons, developer tools, incubation programs, and community-driven ecosystems under a single framework. LayerX supports both technical and non-technical participants by providing access to mentorship, partnerships, hackathons, onchain tasks, and more. Its products enable teams to prototype, validate, and scale projects while aligning incentives between builders, communities, and partners. The LX token acts as the shared economic layer across the ecosystem, supporting participation, staking, governance, and access to ecosystem features.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LayerX (LX) Resource

Official Website

About LayerX

What is LayerX's current price?

LayerX trades at ₹0.002567979695538180000, reflecting a price movement of -50.30% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of LX?

With a market cap of ₹25677810.4731981910000, LX is ranked #5533 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does LayerX generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of LX?

There are 10000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

LayerX fluctuated between ₹0.001501599941518985000 and ₹0.005166659570277590000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does LayerX compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹4.174988702344588205000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence LX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Applications category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does LX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerX

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:49:30 (UTC+8)

LayerX (LX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about LayerX

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002600
$0.00000000002600$0.00000000002600

+685.49%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05218
$0.05218$0.05218

+421.80%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001640
$0.00000001640$0.00000001640

+279.62%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002734
$0.0000002734$0.0000002734

+120.48%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000006645
$0.0000006645$0.0000006645

+121.50%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.