The live LEEK price today is 0.00045906 USD.LEEK market cap is 419,212 USD.

1 LEEK to USD Live Price:

$0.00045906
-2.20%1D
LEEK (LEEK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:49:37 (UTC+8)

LEEK Price Today

The live LEEK (LEEK) price today is $ 0.00045906, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00045906 per LEEK.

LEEK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 419,212, with a circulating supply of 913.23M LEEK. During the last 24 hours, LEEK traded between $ 0.00045787 (low) and $ 0.00046959 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00047876, while the all-time low was $ 0.00027921.

In short-term performance, LEEK moved +0.23% in the last hour and +5.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LEEK (LEEK) Market Information

$ 419.21K
--
$ 419.21K
913.23M
913,230,953.0
The current Market Cap of LEEK is $ 419.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEEK is 913.23M, with a total supply of 913230953.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.21K.

LEEK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00045787
24H Low
$ 0.00046959
24H High

$ 0.00045787
$ 0.00046959
$ 0.00047876
$ 0.00027921
+0.23%

-2.23%

+5.28%

+5.28%

LEEK (LEEK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LEEK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LEEK to USD was $ +0.0002785246.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LEEK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LEEK to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.23%
30 Days$ +0.0002785246+60.67%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for LEEK

LEEK (LEEK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LEEK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LEEK (LEEK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LEEK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price LEEK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LEEK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LEEK Price Prediction.

What is LEEK (LEEK)

LEEK operates as a deflationary token on Solana, incorporating automated burn and earn smart contracts to reduce supply from 999M at launch in October 2024 to 913M currently. It applies a 1% transaction fee on Meteora pools, allocating 0.5% to LEEK burns and 0.5% to SOL airdrops for the top 50 holders every ~24 hours. Revenue from Solana-focused bots and tools, such as the SOL Holder Bot and Solana Booster Bot, supports token buybacks that are subsequently burned, enhancing scarcity. The project includes Leek Swap, a Jupiter-integrated terminal launched in December 2025, featuring a points and badge system where users earn points through swaps for eligibility in upcoming airdrops of LEEK and partner tokens like those from Concentric DAO. Metadata via Metaplex standards links to Dexscreener JSON with image URI and socials (Twitter @LeekSol , Telegram t.me/leek_sol, website leeksol.online). The immutable SPL contract (Fdp3GvvkJZkaKLF7DBwLs5Ar1xeNgg4sPR3LCoSgXn58) ensures transparency, with trading on Raydium and Meteora pools. This structure leverages Solana's low fees and high throughput for efficient DeFi interactions, focusing on holder incentives without inflationary elements.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

LEEK (LEEK) Resource

About LEEK

What is the live trading price of LEEK today?

The current trading price of LEEK stands at ₹0.041450659600343070000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for LEEK?

LEEK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for LEEK?

In the last 24 hours, LEEK has seen a price movement of -2.23%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has LEEK traded in today?

Within the past day, LEEK fluctuated between ₹0.041343208973138765000 and ₹0.042401462209134105000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LEEK

LEEK (LEEK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about LEEK

