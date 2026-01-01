LEEK Price Today

The live LEEK (LEEK) price today is $ 0.00045906, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00045906 per LEEK.

LEEK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 419,212, with a circulating supply of 913.23M LEEK. During the last 24 hours, LEEK traded between $ 0.00045787 (low) and $ 0.00046959 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00047876, while the all-time low was $ 0.00027921.

In short-term performance, LEEK moved +0.23% in the last hour and +5.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LEEK (LEEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 419.21K$ 419.21K $ 419.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 419.21K$ 419.21K $ 419.21K Circulation Supply 913.23M 913.23M 913.23M Total Supply 913,230,953.0 913,230,953.0 913,230,953.0

