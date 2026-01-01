Level 114 Price Today

The live Level 114 (SN114) price today is $ 0.78342, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN114 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.78342 per SN114.

Level 114 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 0.413086, with a circulating supply of 0.53 SN114. During the last 24 hours, SN114 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.83588, while the all-time low was $ 0.512325.

In short-term performance, SN114 moved -- in the last hour and +4.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 236.07K.

Level 114 (SN114) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.41$ 0.41 $ 0.41 Volume (24H) $ 236.07K$ 236.07K $ 236.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.41$ 0.41 $ 0.41 Circulation Supply 0.53 0.53 0.53 Total Supply 0.527286255 0.527286255 0.527286255

The current Market Cap of Level 114 is $ 0.41, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 236.07K. The circulating supply of SN114 is 0.53, with a total supply of 0.527286255. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.41.