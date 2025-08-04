Libra Price (LIBRA)
Libra (LIBRA) is currently trading at 0.01415455 USD with a market cap of $ 3.63M USD. LIBRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LIBRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIBRA price information.
During today, the price change of Libra to USD was $ +0.00040166.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Libra to USD was $ -0.0026514274.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Libra to USD was $ -0.0078022455.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Libra to USD was $ -0.00716151855116445.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00040166
|+2.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026514274
|-18.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0078022455
|-55.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00716151855116445
|-33.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Libra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
+2.92%
-19.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
