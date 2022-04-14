LiFi (LIFI) is a privacy-first browser extension project that brings blockchain principles to everyday browsing. Built on Ethereum, LiFi helps users reclaim control of their online time by offering detailed insights into digital habits while ensuring data stays fully private on-device. Combining productivity tracking, AI-powered analysis, and transparency into online tracking, LiFi empowers users to work smarter without compromising security. Backed by a growing community of privacy advocates, LiFi represents a new wave of utility-driven crypto projects where productivity meets digital sovereignty.

