What is Lion Cat about?

LCAT (Lion CAT) is a community-driven meme coin on BNB chain bringing together crypto enthusiasts with a bold and adventurous spirit. Inspired by the strength of lions, LCAT aims to create a fun, engaging experience while building a dedicated community and reaching new heights in the crypto space!

What makes Lion Cat unique?

Destined for the Stars Now, with his ship nearly complete and his courage fully intact, Leo is ready. His sights are set on the Moon, and nothing will stand in his way. As he looks up at the night sky, his lion mane flowing in the gentle breeze, Leo knows that his destiny lies among the stars, Leo the Lion Cat is not just building a ship; he’s building a legacy. Soon, the world will know the tale of the cat who became a lion and roared his way to the Moon.

What is the live price of Lion Cat?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.9997301242025806000, showing a price movement of -0.05% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect LCAT?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Lion Cat's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹540653544.261821450000, Lion Cat stands at rank #1945, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

LCAT recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is LCAT today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.99829748297382752000 and ₹1.00028466600818954000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Lion Cat?

Factors include circulating supply (540750000.0 tokens), adoption trends within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed, and overall traction of the -- network.