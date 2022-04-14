Lioness (LIONESS) Tokenomics
Lioness (LIONESS) Information
LIONESS is a community-driven meme token built on the Cronos blockchain. The project takes inspiration from the symbolism of the lioness, representing strength, resilience, and leadership within the CROFAM community. It aims to foster collaboration, creativity, and cultural identity across Cronos by encouraging grassroots participation and community-led growth. Unlike many short-lived meme tokens, LIONESS places emphasis on building a lasting presence through engagement, shared values, and collective action within the ecosystem.
Lioness (LIONESS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lioness (LIONESS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lioness (LIONESS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lioness (LIONESS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LIONESS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LIONESS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.