The live Liora price today is 0.00407072 USD.LIORA market cap is 1,424,750 USD. Track real-time LIORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About LIORA

LIORA Price Info

What is LIORA

LIORA Whitepaper

LIORA Official Website

LIORA Tokenomics

LIORA Price Forecast

Liora Logo

Liora Price (LIORA)

Unlisted

1 LIORA to USD Live Price:

$0.00407072
$0.00407072$0.00407072
-6.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Liora (LIORA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:07:58 (UTC+8)

Liora Price Today

The live Liora (LIORA) price today is $ 0.00407072, with a 6.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00407072 per LIORA.

Liora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,424,750, with a circulating supply of 350.00M LIORA. During the last 24 hours, LIORA traded between $ 0.00400462 (low) and $ 0.00440258 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.281539, while the all-time low was $ 0.00399988.

In short-term performance, LIORA moved -2.23% in the last hour and -5.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Liora (LIORA) Market Information

$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M$ 1.42M

--
----

$ 4.07M
$ 4.07M$ 4.07M

350.00M
350.00M 350.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liora is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIORA is 350.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.07M.

Liora Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00400462
$ 0.00400462$ 0.00400462
24H Low
$ 0.00440258
$ 0.00440258$ 0.00440258
24H High

$ 0.00400462
$ 0.00400462$ 0.00400462

$ 0.00440258
$ 0.00440258$ 0.00440258

$ 0.281539
$ 0.281539$ 0.281539

$ 0.00399988
$ 0.00399988$ 0.00399988

-2.23%

-6.06%

-5.69%

-5.69%

Liora (LIORA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Liora to USD was $ -0.000262994806379876.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liora to USD was $ -0.0014114631.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liora to USD was $ -0.0017364368.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liora to USD was $ -0.000987543454145525.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000262994806379876-6.06%
30 Days$ -0.0014114631-34.67%
60 Days$ -0.0017364368-42.65%
90 Days$ -0.000987543454145525-19.52%

Price Prediction for Liora

Liora (LIORA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LIORA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Liora (LIORA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Liora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Liora will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for LIORA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Liora Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Liora (LIORA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Liora

What is the live price of Liora?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.36586457357024704000, showing a price movement of -6.06% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect LIORA?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Liora's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹128052420.995354500000, Liora stands at rank #3346, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

LIORA recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is LIORA today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.35992369620383684000 and ₹0.39569119328003356000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Liora?

Factors include circulating supply (350000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within SocialFi,Tron Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liora

How much will 1 Liora be worth in 2030?
If Liora were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Liora prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:07:58 (UTC+8)

Liora (LIORA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Liora

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.