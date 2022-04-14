Liora Price Today

The live Liora (LIORA) price today is $ 0.00407072, with a 6.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00407072 per LIORA.

Liora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,424,750, with a circulating supply of 350.00M LIORA. During the last 24 hours, LIORA traded between $ 0.00400462 (low) and $ 0.00440258 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.281539, while the all-time low was $ 0.00399988.

In short-term performance, LIORA moved -2.23% in the last hour and -5.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Liora (LIORA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.07M$ 4.07M $ 4.07M Circulation Supply 350.00M 350.00M 350.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liora is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIORA is 350.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.07M.