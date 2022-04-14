Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) Tokenomics
Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) Information
Liquid Collective is the secure liquid staking standard: a protocol with multi-chain capabilities, built and run by a collective of leading web3 teams. Developed in collaboration with a diverse group of industry leaders, Liquid Collective is designed to meet the need for an enterprise-grade decentralized liquid staking standard that can be widely adopted, increasing liquidity and composability for the web3 economy.
Liquid Staked ETH (LsETH) is the receipt token programmatically generated when users stake ETH through the Liquid Collective protocol. LsETH follows the ERC-20 cToken model, enabling users to control their network reward flow.
Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LSETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LSETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LSETH's tokenomics, explore LSETH token's live price!
LSETH Price Prediction
Want to know where LSETH might be heading? Our LSETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.