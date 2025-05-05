Liquid Staked ETH Price (LSETH)
The live price of Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) today is 1,967.55 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 224.95M USD. LSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid Staked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquid Staked ETH price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 114.30K USD
Get real-time price updates of the LSETH to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ +1.13.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ +20.1105253050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ -325.8978988200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ -892.0096017022854.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.13
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +20.1105253050
|+1.02%
|60 Days
|$ -325.8978988200
|-16.56%
|90 Days
|$ -892.0096017022854
|-31.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+0.06%
+1.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid Collective is the secure liquid staking standard: a protocol with multi-chain capabilities, built and run by a collective of leading web3 teams. Developed in collaboration with a diverse group of industry leaders, Liquid Collective is designed to meet the need for an enterprise-grade decentralized liquid staking standard that can be widely adopted, increasing liquidity and composability for the web3 economy. Liquid Staked ETH (LsETH) is the receipt token programmatically generated when users stake ETH through the Liquid Collective protocol. LsETH follows the ERC-20 cToken model, enabling users to control their network reward flow.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
