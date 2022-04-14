Litentry (LIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Litentry (LIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Litentry (LIT) Information Litentry is a privacy-preserving decentralized identity aggregation oracle, built on the Substrate framework and tailored for Polkadot, EVM-based platforms, and other multi-chain ecosystems. It leverages Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), verifiable credentials, and customizable score computation to usher in a new era of digital identity. Its flagship product, the IdentityHub, is transforming how identities are managed and authenticated across blockchains. Its self-sovereign user-centric approach to identity, bridging both Web2 and Web3, offers a robust suite for user activity and identity data management. With tools like the IdentityHub and unique staking mechanisms, Litentry is committed to establishing a unified, privacy-centric decentralized identity infrastructure, redefining interoperability and utility for users and projects in the decentralized space. Official Website: https://www.litentry.com/ Buy LIT Now!

Litentry (LIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Litentry (LIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.51M $ 17.51M $ 17.51M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 45.17M $ 45.17M $ 45.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.77M $ 38.77M $ 38.77M All-Time High: $ 13.31 $ 13.31 $ 13.31 All-Time Low: $ 0.255034 $ 0.255034 $ 0.255034 Current Price: $ 0.387741 $ 0.387741 $ 0.387741 Learn more about Litentry (LIT) price

Litentry (LIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Litentry (LIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIT's tokenomics, explore LIT token's live price!

LIT Price Prediction Want to know where LIT might be heading? Our LIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!