Litentry Price (LIT)
The live price of Litentry (LIT) today is 0.448812 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.27M USD. LIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Litentry Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Litentry price change within the day is -6.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 45.17M USD
During today, the price change of Litentry to USD was $ -0.0304803998824093.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Litentry to USD was $ -0.0839029798.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Litentry to USD was $ -0.1436066000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Litentry to USD was $ -0.3889069918478741.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0304803998824093
|-6.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0839029798
|-18.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1436066000
|-31.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3889069918478741
|-46.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Litentry: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-6.35%
-22.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Litentry is a privacy-preserving decentralized identity aggregation oracle, built on the Substrate framework and tailored for Polkadot, EVM-based platforms, and other multi-chain ecosystems. It leverages Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), verifiable credentials, and customizable score computation to usher in a new era of digital identity. Its flagship product, the IdentityHub, is transforming how identities are managed and authenticated across blockchains. Its self-sovereign user-centric approach to identity, bridging both Web2 and Web3, offers a robust suite for user activity and identity data management. With tools like the IdentityHub and unique staking mechanisms, Litentry is committed to establishing a unified, privacy-centric decentralized identity infrastructure, redefining interoperability and utility for users and projects in the decentralized space.
