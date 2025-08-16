What is Little Buck (LITTLEBUCK)

Honoring Little Buck. Beloved family deer wrongfully taken from his home. Fighting for justice, change & awareness, this is not a pump and dump, like what happened to peanut the squirrel, we aim to be recognized by the masses and the mainstream media as the community that fights every day under the replies and comments to spread the news little by little in social media, we are happy that we are already gaining traction, and will continue to do so in the future

