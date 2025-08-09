Loaded Lions Price (LION)
Loaded Lions (LION) is currently trading at 0.0184939 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LION price information.
During today, the price change of Loaded Lions to USD was $ +0.00048524.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loaded Lions to USD was $ +0.0046337446.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loaded Lions to USD was $ -0.0005065756.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loaded Lions to USD was $ -0.009610817356390172.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00048524
|+2.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0046337446
|+25.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005065756
|-2.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009610817356390172
|-34.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Loaded Lions: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+2.69%
-1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loaded Lions, the flagship NFT collection of Crypto.com has launched their native token, $LION. $LION serves as the financial backbone of the project and the core utility token within the ecosystem. $LION will be available on the Cronos EVM chain at launch, with plans to expand LION to Ethereum, Solana and other ecosystems! Token holders will be able to stake LION in on-chain vaults and other programmes in the Crypto.com App to receive generous token rewards, special App perks and Loaded Lions: Mane City benefits. In the long run, the token will grant holders governance rights and the ability to participate in decision-making to shape the Loaded Lions ecosystem.
