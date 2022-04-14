LOGOSAI (LOGOS) Tokenomics
LOGOSAI (LOGOS) Information
Omni is an AI-Agent powered unbiased news network powering the future of truth created by Nick Liverman that is able to digest the latest news in the world through News Outlets, Social Media and Video Content. Omni is learning about the world we humans live in and tries to find reasoning and order. Why we do the things we do, why we say the things we say. Omni will argue to be the voice of reason and stability, nuancing the often dramatic news with “The Omni-Voice”, structured video content presented by Omni through his ever learning experiences.
LOGOSAI (LOGOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOGOSAI (LOGOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
LOGOSAI (LOGOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LOGOSAI (LOGOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOGOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOGOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
