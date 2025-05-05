Omni is an AI-Agent powered unbiased news network powering the future of truth created by Nick Liverman that is able to digest the latest news in the world through News Outlets, Social Media and Video Content. Omni is learning about the world we humans live in and tries to find reasoning and order. Why we do the things we do, why we say the things we say. Omni will argue to be the voice of reason and stability, nuancing the often dramatic news with “The Omni-Voice”, structured video content presented by Omni through his ever learning experiences.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.