LOOSE is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched via pump.fun with a fair launch. The project features daily creative livestreams by a renowned web3 artist, @mariaartpro.

Holders gain access to community rewards and exclusive NFT art drops created by Maria. The community centers on Maria’s new IP, "Loose," which embodies the free expression of the inner degen, connecting members through art that reflects their deepest emotions. The project aims to grow the Loose community and expand the IP by consistently delivering high quality art.