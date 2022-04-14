Loose Price Today

The live Loose (LOOSE) price today is --, with a 13.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOSE to USD conversion rate is -- per LOOSE.

Loose currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 61,060, with a circulating supply of 997.65M LOOSE. During the last 24 hours, LOOSE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOSE moved +0.30% in the last hour and -23.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Loose (LOOSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.06K$ 61.06K $ 61.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.06K$ 61.06K $ 61.06K Circulation Supply 997.65M 997.65M 997.65M Total Supply 997,654,710.796726 997,654,710.796726 997,654,710.796726

The current Market Cap of Loose is $ 61.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOSE is 997.65M, with a total supply of 997654710.796726. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.06K.