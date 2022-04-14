Lotion AI (LOTION) Tokenomics
LotionAI is an innovative platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, enabling users to create custom AI chat agents integrated into social channels or websites. Powered by the native $LOTION token, the platform unlocks premium features and provides a token-driven economy where participants directly benefit from the platform's growth and improvements.
The core vision of LotionAI is to empower users to launch and customize AI agents while leveraging the transparency and decentralization of blockchain technology. The platform addresses a growing demand for AI-driven solutions by making these tools more accessible and integrating them with the financial and governance opportunities enabled by Web3.
The team behind LotionAI has deep roots in the AI and Web3 ecosystem, with origins dating back to work at Google Brain and experience across Series A–B startups in the deep learning sector. After successfully launching an AI agent project for small businesses in the Web2 space, the team recognized the transformative potential of combining AI with crypto. This realization inspired the creation of LotionAI—a platform designed to push the boundaries of decentralized AI innovation.
Key features of LotionAI include:
- Token-Powered AI Agents: Users need $LOTION tokens to create or upgrade custom AI agents.
- Premium Functionalities: Advanced features, such as enhanced memory and specialized integrations, require holding or spending $LOTION tokens.
- Community Rewards & Governance: The platform envisions a future where $LOTION token holders can earn rewards and vote on key decisions, influencing the trajectory of LotionAI.
The team’s roadmap focuses on expanding the functionality of AI agents to handle advanced tasks, such as scheduling, e-commerce integration, and multi-step workflows. Future goals include enabling community governance, where token holders influence feature rollouts and partnerships, as well as deepening integration with businesses and social platforms.
LotionAI represents a forward-thinking approach to combining approachable AI tools with the economic opportunities of blockchain. By providing transparency in agent creation and fostering a decentralized ecosystem, LotionAI aims to redefine how AI is used in business and social contexts, creating value for both users and token holders.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lotion AI (LOTION) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOTION tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOTION tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Want to know where LOTION might be heading? Our LOTION price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
