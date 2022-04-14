Discover key insights into LOVE (LOVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

LOVE (LOVE) Information

$LOVE is a Solana-based memecoin launched on the LetsBonk.fun platform, inspired by Love and Nazofficial, the viral duo behind a beloved dog and over 6M TikTok fans.

Built on laughter, positivity, and strong community spirit, $LOVE was 100% fair-launched with no team wallets or hidden bundles.

The project bridges social media fame with crypto culture, bringing fans together to spread good vibes and love across the Solana and BONK ecosystems.

Backed by a passionate fanbase from Instagram, TikTok, and beyond, $LOVE aims to spread good vibes, creativity, and joy while building a fun and inclusive crypto movement.