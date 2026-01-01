Which blockchain network does Lucrar run on?

Lucrar operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LCR?

The token is priced at ₹16.0820254044534690000, marking a price movement of 0.90% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Lucrar belong to?

Lucrar falls under the Education,BNB Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare LCR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Lucrar?

Its market capitalization is ₹43497626.5512721740000, placing the asset at rank #4761. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LCR is currently circulating?

There are 2708742.527778888 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Lucrar today?

Over the past day, LCR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Lucrar fluctuated between ₹15.8316269920819125000 and ₹16.195079429801175000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.