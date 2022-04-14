What is the current price of Luka Modric?

The live price of Luka Modric (MODRIC) is ₹0.0206609507331435208000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Luka Modric positioned in the market?

Luka Modric currently sits at market rank #6032, supported by a market capitalization of ₹16528131.44672391702000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MODRIC?

The circulating supply of MODRIC is 799966181.009963 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Luka Modric?

During the last 24 hours, Luka Modric traded within a range of ₹0.0203625587180311296000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0206744323000913698000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Luka Modric from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Luka Modric reached an all-time high of ₹0.1103502205526634914000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0194125576337727034000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MODRIC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Luka Modric?

The current price movement of 0.70% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.