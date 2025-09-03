More About LULU

Lulu the Ostrich Logo

Lulu the Ostrich Price (LULU)

Unlisted

1 LULU to USD Live Price:

+43.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-03 15:59:45 (UTC+8)

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.54%

+43.27%

--

--

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) real-time price is $0.00010662. Over the past 24 hours, LULU traded between a low of $ 0.00007425 and a high of $ 0.00016217, showing active market volatility. LULU's all-time high price is $ 0.00016217, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006237.

In terms of short-term performance, LULU has changed by -0.54% over the past hour, +43.27% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Lulu the Ostrich is $ 106.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LULU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996224.8552442. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.62K.

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+43.27%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Lulu the Ostrich (LULU)

Lulu The Ostrich (LULU) is a cryptocurrency token launched on the Solana-based Bags launchpad platform, with transaction fees directed to support Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. Universal Ostrich Farms is a family-run establishment that has raised healthy ostriches for over 30 years and is currently engaged in legal efforts to prevent a cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The token aims to raise awareness and provide financial support for the farm’s legal and operational expenses.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Resource

Official Website

Lulu the Ostrich Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lulu the Ostrich.

Check the Lulu the Ostrich price prediction now!

LULU to Local Currencies

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LULU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lulu the Ostrich (LULU)

How much is Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) worth today?
The live LULU price in USD is 0.00010662 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LULU to USD price?
The current price of LULU to USD is $ 0.00010662. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lulu the Ostrich?
The market cap for LULU is $ 106.62K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LULU?
The circulating supply of LULU is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LULU?
LULU achieved an ATH price of 0.00016217 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LULU?
LULU saw an ATL price of 0.00006237 USD.
What is the trading volume of LULU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LULU is -- USD.
Will LULU go higher this year?
LULU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LULU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

