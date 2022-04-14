Lumos (LUMOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lumos (LUMOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lumos (LUMOS) Information Lumos is a blockchain initiative on the Fantom network, designed as a memecoin to promote unity and enlightenment. Lumos launched with a unique Burn-to-Mint mechanism on WigoSwap, where users burn WIGO tokens to mint LUMOS tokens and stake them to earn rewards. With strict supply control and high security standards, Lumos integrates deeply into the Fantom ecosystem, offering high-yield farming pools and continuous engagement through innovative features and partnerships. Official Website: https://lumoscoin.com/ Buy LUMOS Now!

Lumos (LUMOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 255.31K
Total Supply: $ 1.40T
Circulating Supply: $ 1.17T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 304.48K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Lumos (LUMOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lumos (LUMOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of LUMOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUMOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

