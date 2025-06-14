Lumos Price (LUMOS)
The live price of Lumos (LUMOS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 323.97K USD. LUMOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lumos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lumos price change within the day is +5.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.17T USD
During today, the price change of Lumos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lumos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lumos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lumos to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lumos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
+5.31%
-11.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lumos is a blockchain initiative on the Fantom network, designed as a memecoin to promote unity and enlightenment. Lumos launched with a unique Burn-to-Mint mechanism on WigoSwap, where users burn WIGO tokens to mint LUMOS tokens and stake them to earn rewards. With strict supply control and high security standards, Lumos integrates deeply into the Fantom ecosystem, offering high-yield farming pools and continuous engagement through innovative features and partnerships.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lumos (LUMOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUMOS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
