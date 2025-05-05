LUV Price (LUV)
The live price of LUV (LUV) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.37K USD. LUV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LUV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LUV price change within the day is -2.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 927.65M USD
During today, the price change of LUV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUV to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LUV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
-2.43%
-3.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LUV aims to introduce a culture of positivity within the often-volatile cryptocurrency space by promoting love, empathy, and goodwill. The project aspires to build a strong community of individuals who believe in the value of positive energy as a tool for transformation, both within the crypto world and beyond. LUV employs the efficiency and low-cost transactions of Solana to facilitate seamless interactions between its users. The token is intended for a variety of use cases, including peer-to-peer transfers, tipping, and engagement incentives within crypto communities, with an overarching goal to spread love and goodwill across the internet.
