Which blockchain network does macedo run on?

macedo operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MACEDO?

The token is priced at ₹0.018902019765042630000, marking a price movement of -5.13% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does macedo belong to?

macedo falls under the Base Ecosystem,Zora Creator category. This classification helps investors compare MACEDO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of macedo?

Its market capitalization is ₹10476051.0766993890000, placing the asset at rank #6910. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MACEDO is currently circulating?

There are 554238457.6357179 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for macedo today?

Over the past day, MACEDO generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, macedo fluctuated between ₹0.017917445477367180000 and ₹0.021180993093304245000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.