Discover key insights into MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) Information

The crypto early-warning system that turns signals into automated trades. MAFIA AI is a crypto signals and automation platform set in the dystopian world of Cryptopolis. Users create triggers from real-time market intel—executing trades, rebalances, and alerts automatically. Wrapped in a mafia-themed gamified experience, agents rise through ranks by mastering signals and strategy. Join the Syndicate of Shadows and reclaim your edge against the machines.

The Underboss Protocol A decentralized AI-powered DeFi protocol where artificial intelligence meets financial sovereignty. Trust no one, control everything.