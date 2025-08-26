What is MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA)

The crypto early-warning system that turns signals into automated trades. MAFIA AI is a crypto signals and automation platform set in the dystopian world of Cryptopolis. Users create triggers from real-time market intel—executing trades, rebalances, and alerts automatically. Wrapped in a mafia-themed gamified experience, agents rise through ranks by mastering signals and strategy. Join the Syndicate of Shadows and reclaim your edge against the machines. The Underboss Protocol A decentralized AI-powered DeFi protocol where artificial intelligence meets financial sovereignty. Trust no one, control everything.

MAFIA AI by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MAFIA AI by Virtuals.

MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAFIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) How much is MAFIA AI by Virtuals (MAFIA) worth today? The live MAFIA price in USD is 0.000179 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MAFIA to USD price? $ 0.000179 . Check out The current price of MAFIA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MAFIA AI by Virtuals? The market cap for MAFIA is $ 89.50K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MAFIA? The circulating supply of MAFIA is 500.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAFIA? MAFIA achieved an ATH price of 0.00025421 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAFIA? MAFIA saw an ATL price of 0.00017733 USD . What is the trading volume of MAFIA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAFIA is -- USD . Will MAFIA go higher this year? MAFIA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAFIA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

