Magaverse Price (MVRS)
The live price of Magaverse (MVRS) today is 0.00011405 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 114.02K USD. MVRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magaverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Magaverse price change within the day is +11.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.71M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MVRS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MVRS price information.
During today, the price change of Magaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magaverse to USD was $ -0.0000317053.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magaverse to USD was $ -0.0000446045.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magaverse to USD was $ -0.00004449247228011168.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000317053
|-27.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000446045
|-39.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00004449247228011168
|-28.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Magaverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.70%
+11.79%
-27.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MVRS is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to represent resilience, unity, and a shared vision for the future. Initially launched on Pump.fun, the project faced challenges due to the actions of its original developer, who dumped their holdings. The community stepped in to reclaim and rebuild the token, creating a narrative of collective strength and leadership. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and 100% of the circulating supply distributed, MVRS emphasizes transparency and trust. Its liquidity is secured, with a significant portion burned to maintain value stability. The project also seeks to establish a cultural movement inspired by themes of progress, resilience, and pride. MVRS operates on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its fast and low-cost transaction capabilities to provide users with a seamless experience. The token aims to foster a community of individuals who believe in strength, innovation, and the potential of decentralized technologies to drive meaningful change.
Understanding the tokenomics of Magaverse (MVRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVRS token's extensive tokenomics now!
